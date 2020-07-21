All apartments in Celebration
600 EDWARDS

600 Edwards Street · No Longer Available
Location

600 Edwards Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CARLYLE FIRST FLOOR. GREAT LOCATION! 1 BEDROOM WITH A STUDY THAT CAN BE USED AS A SECOND BEDROOM. 42" CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 8 FT. DOORS, ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. WATER IS INCLUDED IN RENT. NO PETS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 EDWARDS have any available units?
600 EDWARDS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 600 EDWARDS have?
Some of 600 EDWARDS's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 EDWARDS currently offering any rent specials?
600 EDWARDS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 EDWARDS pet-friendly?
No, 600 EDWARDS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 600 EDWARDS offer parking?
Yes, 600 EDWARDS offers parking.
Does 600 EDWARDS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 EDWARDS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 EDWARDS have a pool?
No, 600 EDWARDS does not have a pool.
Does 600 EDWARDS have accessible units?
No, 600 EDWARDS does not have accessible units.
Does 600 EDWARDS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 EDWARDS has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 EDWARDS have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 EDWARDS does not have units with air conditioning.
