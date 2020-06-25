All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 580 WATER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
580 WATER STREET
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

580 WATER STREET

580 Water Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

580 Water Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
VERY NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO IN DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. ENJOY STROLLING TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, POOL OR TO THE GOLF COURSE. WON'T LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 WATER STREET have any available units?
580 WATER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 580 WATER STREET have?
Some of 580 WATER STREET's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 WATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
580 WATER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 WATER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 580 WATER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 580 WATER STREET offer parking?
No, 580 WATER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 580 WATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 WATER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 WATER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 580 WATER STREET has a pool.
Does 580 WATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 580 WATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 580 WATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 WATER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 580 WATER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 WATER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida