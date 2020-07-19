489 Water Street, Celebration, FL 34747 Celebration
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO SECOND FLOOR LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM COMBINATION AND COVERED PORCH. CARPET AND CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, PARK, POOL AND EVENTS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
