All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 489 WATER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
489 WATER STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

489 WATER STREET

489 Water Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

489 Water Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO SECOND FLOOR LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION. LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM COMBINATION AND COVERED PORCH. CARPET AND CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, PARK, POOL AND EVENTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 WATER STREET have any available units?
489 WATER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 489 WATER STREET have?
Some of 489 WATER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 WATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
489 WATER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 WATER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 489 WATER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 489 WATER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 489 WATER STREET offers parking.
Does 489 WATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 489 WATER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 WATER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 489 WATER STREET has a pool.
Does 489 WATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 489 WATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 489 WATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 489 WATER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 489 WATER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 489 WATER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration Apartments with GaragesCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College