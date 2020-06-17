All apartments in Celebration
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD

341 Celebration Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

341 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO GARAGE APARTMENT LOCATED IN NORTH VILLAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWLY RENOVATED BATHROOM. GOLF COURSE VIEW. RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC, AND INTERNET. STREET PARKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have any available units?
341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have?
Some of 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
