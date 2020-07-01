Rent Calculator
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:44 AM
315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE
315 Grand Magnolia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
315 Grand Magnolia Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
LARGE ONE BEDROOM CONDO WITH SUN ROOM LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR. 2 BALCONIES, ELEVATOR BUILDING. CLOSE WALK TO CLUBHOUSE AND POOL. EASY ACCESS TO US 192 AND SR 417.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have any available units?
315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Celebration, FL
.
What amenities does 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have?
Some of 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Celebration
.
Does 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
