315 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool

LARGE ONE BEDROOM CONDO WITH SUN ROOM LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR. 2 BALCONIES, ELEVATOR BUILDING. CLOSE WALK TO CLUBHOUSE AND POOL. EASY ACCESS TO US 192 AND SR 417.