221 LONGVIEW AVENUE

This pet friendly corner unit condo is conveniently located in Georgetown of Celebration, North Village. The spacious floorplan features nice sized living room with crown moulding, a separate dining area with built in workstation, a covered balcony porch and TWO Master Bedrooms! Each master has walk in closets. The back Master bedroom also offers a Juliet balcony. Tenants will have access to all Georgetown and Celebration amenities including pools, fitness center and clubhouse, tennis courts, parks, walking trails and more. All this and easy access to 417, US192 and I-4