All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
221 LONGVIEW AVENUE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

221 LONGVIEW AVENUE

221 Longview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

221 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
This pet friendly corner unit condo is conveniently located in Georgetown of Celebration, North Village. The spacious floorplan features nice sized living room with crown moulding, a separate dining area with built in workstation, a covered balcony porch and TWO Master Bedrooms! Each master has walk in closets. The back Master bedroom also offers a Juliet balcony. Tenants will have access to all Georgetown and Celebration amenities including pools, fitness center and clubhouse, tennis courts, parks, walking trails and more. All this and easy access to 417, US192 and I-4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
221 LONGVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
221 LONGVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE has a pool.
Does 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 LONGVIEW AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCelebration 2 Bedroom Apartments
Celebration Apartments with GaragesCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College