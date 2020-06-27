All apartments in Celebration
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:58 AM

201 Longview Ave. Unit 203

201 Longview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

201 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
furnished
Property Amenities
201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 Available 04/01/20 201 Longview Ave., Unit 203 - CONDO-FURNISHED, 2bed/2bath, Hardwood floors, balcony, AWESOME!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5086135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 have any available units?
201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
Is 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Longview Ave. Unit 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
