Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Beautiful home located in a great location of Spring Lake. The playground is directly out your front door and the lake and its views are next door. The office/den is located at the front of the home and can be closed with double French doors. The kitchen features a large Island, granite counter, 42" wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, designer back-splash. The upper level has a loft and three bedrooms, laundry room with storage shelves, and 2 full bathrooms.