1537 CASTILE STREET
Last updated June 11 2020

1537 CASTILE STREET

1537 Castile Street · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Castile Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath, Single Family Home located in Spring Lake of Celebration! Open floor plan with modern Kitchen. Living room dinning room combo with fenced in court yard. Large Master Suite with amazing walk in closet and Bathroom. 2 Additional Bedrooms share a bathroom. Loft on second floor perfect for an office or playroom. Extra Large attached 2 Care Garage. 2 Blocks from the spring Lake Pool and Fitness center. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Lawn Care is also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 CASTILE STREET have any available units?
1537 CASTILE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1537 CASTILE STREET have?
Some of 1537 CASTILE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 CASTILE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1537 CASTILE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 CASTILE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1537 CASTILE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1537 CASTILE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1537 CASTILE STREET offers parking.
Does 1537 CASTILE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1537 CASTILE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 CASTILE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1537 CASTILE STREET has a pool.
Does 1537 CASTILE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1537 CASTILE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 CASTILE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 CASTILE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 CASTILE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1537 CASTILE STREET has units with air conditioning.
