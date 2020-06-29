1537 CASTILE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath, Single Family Home located in Spring Lake of Celebration! Open floor plan with modern Kitchen. Living room dinning room combo with fenced in court yard. Large Master Suite with amazing walk in closet and Bathroom. 2 Additional Bedrooms share a bathroom. Loft on second floor perfect for an office or playroom. Extra Large attached 2 Care Garage. 2 Blocks from the spring Lake Pool and Fitness center. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Lawn Care is also included.