1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 5
1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B
1408 Stickley Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1408 Stickley Ave, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration
Amenities
garage
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
1408b Stickley Ave. - Beautiful 1 bedroom garage apartment in Artisan Park in Celebration. Water, Electric and WIFI included. Fitness center and pools.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5834398)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B have any available units?
1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time.
Celebration, FL
.
What amenities does 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B have?
Some of 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B's amenities include garage, gym, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Celebration
.
Does 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B offers parking.
Does 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B has a pool.
Does 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
