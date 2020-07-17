All apartments in Celebration
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1400 Celebration Ave #206

1400 Celebration Avenue · (407) 566-9382
Location

1400 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1400 Celebration Ave #206 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,871

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
1400 Celebration Ave #206 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration - 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen with corian counters. Large family and dining combo and split bedrooms. The master bath has dual vanities, soaking tub and walk in shower. Tenants will has access to Artisan Park's private clubhouse with a full restaurant/bar, fitness center, billiard room, multi purpose meeting or banquet facility and an outdoor summer kitchen with fire-pit and huge heated pool and spa. The town of Celebration has many walking and biking trails to enjoy. Great hospitals, schools, restaurants, shops, Sunday farmers market and the world class Theme parks are just mins away. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Trash and Lawn Care also included. Pet Friendly!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4975198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Celebration Ave #206 have any available units?
1400 Celebration Ave #206 has a unit available for $1,871 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1400 Celebration Ave #206 have?
Some of 1400 Celebration Ave #206's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Celebration Ave #206 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Celebration Ave #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Celebration Ave #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Celebration Ave #206 is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Celebration Ave #206 offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Celebration Ave #206 offers parking.
Does 1400 Celebration Ave #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Celebration Ave #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Celebration Ave #206 have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Celebration Ave #206 has a pool.
Does 1400 Celebration Ave #206 have accessible units?
No, 1400 Celebration Ave #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Celebration Ave #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Celebration Ave #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Celebration Ave #206 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1400 Celebration Ave #206 has units with air conditioning.
