1400 Celebration Ave #206 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration - 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen with corian counters. Large family and dining combo and split bedrooms. The master bath has dual vanities, soaking tub and walk in shower. Tenants will has access to Artisan Park's private clubhouse with a full restaurant/bar, fitness center, billiard room, multi purpose meeting or banquet facility and an outdoor summer kitchen with fire-pit and huge heated pool and spa. The town of Celebration has many walking and biking trails to enjoy. Great hospitals, schools, restaurants, shops, Sunday farmers market and the world class Theme parks are just mins away. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Trash and Lawn Care also included. Pet Friendly!!



No Cats Allowed



