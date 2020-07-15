All apartments in Celebration
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1222 GOLDEN CANNA LANE

1222 Golden Canna Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Golden Canna Lane, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom home with master bedroom located downstairs. Rent includes lawn maintenance
This home is in the desirable East Village in the one and only town of Celebration, a planned community built by Disney. Enjoy 20+ miles of walking and biking trails throughout that take you to downtown Celebration’s amenities that include 5 pools + playgrounds, recreational areas, highly desirable restaurants, retail shops, even its very own 18-hole golf course. Convenient access to I-4 and 417. Short commute to Disney theme parks and attractions. Downtown Orlando is 30 minutes Northeast, and Orlando International airport is 20 minutes East. A MUST SEE, Call to schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

