1222 GOLDEN CANNA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom home with master bedroom located downstairs. Rent includes lawn maintenance

This home is in the desirable East Village in the one and only town of Celebration, a planned community built by Disney. Enjoy 20+ miles of walking and biking trails throughout that take you to downtown Celebration’s amenities that include 5 pools + playgrounds, recreational areas, highly desirable restaurants, retail shops, even its very own 18-hole golf course. Convenient access to I-4 and 417. Short commute to Disney theme parks and attractions. Downtown Orlando is 30 minutes Northeast, and Orlando International airport is 20 minutes East. A MUST SEE, Call to schedule your private showing today!