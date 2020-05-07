All apartments in Celebration
1102 CROTON PLACE

1102 Croton Place · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Croton Place, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN SOUTH VILLAGE. 2 CAR GARAGE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SPRING PARK POOL AND PARK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 CROTON PLACE have any available units?
1102 CROTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1102 CROTON PLACE have?
Some of 1102 CROTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 CROTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1102 CROTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 CROTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1102 CROTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1102 CROTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1102 CROTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 1102 CROTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 CROTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 CROTON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1102 CROTON PLACE has a pool.
Does 1102 CROTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1102 CROTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 CROTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 CROTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 CROTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 CROTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

