1015 WILD ELM STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM
1015 WILD ELM STREET
1015 Wild Elm Street
No Longer Available
Location
1015 Wild Elm Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great studio apartment available includes electricity and water. Vacant ad available for immediate occupancy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1015 WILD ELM STREET have any available units?
1015 WILD ELM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Celebration, FL
.
What amenities does 1015 WILD ELM STREET have?
Some of 1015 WILD ELM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1015 WILD ELM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1015 WILD ELM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 WILD ELM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1015 WILD ELM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Celebration
.
Does 1015 WILD ELM STREET offer parking?
No, 1015 WILD ELM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1015 WILD ELM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 WILD ELM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 WILD ELM STREET have a pool?
No, 1015 WILD ELM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1015 WILD ELM STREET have accessible units?
No, 1015 WILD ELM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 WILD ELM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 WILD ELM STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 WILD ELM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 WILD ELM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
