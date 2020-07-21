All apartments in Celebration
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B

1011 Banks Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Banks Rose Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B Available 04/01/20 1011 Banks Rose st. - Beautiful furnished 1 bed garage apt. Tile floors throughout. All appliances. South village location in beautiful Celebration Community. Will go fast!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5541851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B have any available units?
1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
Is 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B offers parking.
Does 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B have a pool?
No, 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
