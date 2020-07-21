1011 Banks Rose Street, Celebration, FL 34747 Celebration
Amenities
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B Available 04/01/20 1011 Banks Rose st. - Beautiful furnished 1 bed garage apt. Tile floors throughout. All appliances. South village location in beautiful Celebration Community. Will go fast!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5541851)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B have any available units?
1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
Is 1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Banks Rose St. Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.