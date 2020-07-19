All apartments in Celebration
1000 VIA SANTAE LANE

1000 via Santae Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1000 via Santae Ln, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL TOWN OF CELEBRATION. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITH ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. EASY ACCESS TO I-4 AND CELEBRATION HIGH SCHOOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE have any available units?
1000 VIA SANTAE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE have?
Some of 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1000 VIA SANTAE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE offers parking.
Does 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE have a pool?
No, 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 VIA SANTAE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
