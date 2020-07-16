1812 Everitt Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Cedar's Crossing 3 Bedroom brick front home with 2 full bathrooms. The living room features raised ceilings and fireplace and opens to the dining and kitchen area.

The kitchen features plenty of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and a separate pantry with the full-size dining room open to kitchen.

Huge Master Bedroom with Trey Ceiling, large walk in closet and master bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, and jetted soaker tub.

Spacious Laundry Room with washer and dryer provided. True two car garage with storage nook.

Covered screened in patio and privacy fenced large rear yard.



Available 27th of July, showings can be arrange by appointment.