Cedar Grove, FL
1812 Everitt Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:52 PM

1812 Everitt Avenue

1812 Everitt Avenue · (850) 348-1673
Location

1812 Everitt Avenue, Cedar Grove, FL 32405
Cedar's Crossing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 27

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cedar's Crossing 3 Bedroom brick front home with 2 full bathrooms. The living room features raised ceilings and fireplace and opens to the dining and kitchen area.
The kitchen features plenty of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and a separate pantry with the full-size dining room open to kitchen.
Huge Master Bedroom with Trey Ceiling, large walk in closet and master bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, and jetted soaker tub.
Spacious Laundry Room with washer and dryer provided. True two car garage with storage nook.
Covered screened in patio and privacy fenced large rear yard.

Available 27th of July, showings can be arrange by appointment. Please visit www.rentalhomespc.com to fill out an online application. No application fee until you view inside and wish to move forward. Then $30 per person over 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Everitt Avenue have any available units?
1812 Everitt Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1812 Everitt Avenue have?
Some of 1812 Everitt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Everitt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Everitt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Everitt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Everitt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Everitt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Everitt Avenue offers parking.
Does 1812 Everitt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 Everitt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Everitt Avenue have a pool?
No, 1812 Everitt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Everitt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1812 Everitt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Everitt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Everitt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 Everitt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1812 Everitt Avenue has units with air conditioning.
