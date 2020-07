Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet access online portal package receiving tennis court yoga

A comfortable new apartment home is waiting for you at Reserve at Lake Irene. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Casselberry, FL, offer the best of charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Casselberry's most sought-after apartment homes.