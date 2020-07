Newport Colony Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park

Welcome home to Newport Colony in Casselberry, FL, a quaint and charming community, situated just off Semoran Blvd. and near Lake Howell in the heart of East Orlando. At Newport Colony, we offer an assortment of spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, plus many of our homes boast unique features like fireplaces, wraparound screened patios, and bi-level layouts that you simply won't find anywhere else. And if that's not enough, fall in love with the modern appeal of our newly renovated homes with designer finishes and plank wood-grain flooring. Our residents also enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis and volleyball courts, plus our lakeside walking/jogging trail. Commuting from Newport Colony is a breeze, with convenient freeway access to I-4 and the 417 or 436. UCF and Full Sail are also nearby. There is no better choice for resort-style living in the Winter Park area of Orlando than Newport Colony.