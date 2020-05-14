All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

821 Gee Creek Ct

821 Gee Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

821 Gee Creek Court, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Room for rent 150 a week 200 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Gee Creek Ct have any available units?
821 Gee Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 821 Gee Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
821 Gee Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Gee Creek Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Gee Creek Ct is pet friendly.
Does 821 Gee Creek Ct offer parking?
No, 821 Gee Creek Ct does not offer parking.
Does 821 Gee Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Gee Creek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Gee Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 821 Gee Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 821 Gee Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 821 Gee Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Gee Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Gee Creek Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Gee Creek Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 Gee Creek Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

