All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 695 N. Winter Park Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
695 N. Winter Park Dr.
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

695 N. Winter Park Dr.

695 N Winter Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

695 N Winter Park Dr, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3/2 Mobile Home W/carport, storage and fenced yard - Available this minute. Kitchen includes: ample counter space, eat-in space, range and refrigerator. Spacious living room, inside utility room, split bedroom floor plan, privacy fenced back yard and storage shed attached to the carport area. No utilities are included. Tenant will be responsible for lawn maintenance and pest control. No smoking is permitted.

Qualifications: Your combine income must be at least 3 times the amount of the rent (1250.00 per month x 3). Security deposit is 1500.00. Proof of consecutive employment of 1 year minimum required. Your debts should not be more than 50% of your net combine income. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. Your message will be returned within 48 hours week days.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4133837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. have any available units?
695 N. Winter Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 695 N. Winter Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
695 N. Winter Park Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 N. Winter Park Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 695 N. Winter Park Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 695 N. Winter Park Dr. offers parking.
Does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 N. Winter Park Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 695 N. Winter Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 695 N. Winter Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 N. Winter Park Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 695 N. Winter Park Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College