695 N. Winter Park Dr.

Amenities

carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

3/2 Mobile Home W/carport, storage and fenced yard - Available this minute. Kitchen includes: ample counter space, eat-in space, range and refrigerator. Spacious living room, inside utility room, split bedroom floor plan, privacy fenced back yard and storage shed attached to the carport area. No utilities are included. Tenant will be responsible for lawn maintenance and pest control. No smoking is permitted.



Qualifications: Your combine income must be at least 3 times the amount of the rent (1250.00 per month x 3). Security deposit is 1500.00. Proof of consecutive employment of 1 year minimum required. Your debts should not be more than 50% of your net combine income. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. Your message will be returned within 48 hours week days.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4133837)