658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105

Amenities

pool tennis court clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Beautiful 2/2 Condo *** Available 01/01/2020*** - This Beautiful Condo 2 Beds & 2 Baths Available 08/01/18

Located at 658 Kenwick Circle; Unit 105 Casselberry, FL 32707

Tile Floors in Common Areas and Carpet in Bedrooms

Located Near 436 & 17-92 Convenient for Shopping, Restaurants, Schools & More. Community with Great Amenities Including, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, and Community Pool.

Renters Insurance Required Upon Application Approval.

No Pets Accepted

A Must See!

Call Yulimar Machado (407)485-1239 with Outlet Realty to Schedule an Appointment

WON'T LAST



(RLNE5415289)