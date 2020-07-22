All apartments in Casselberry
658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105
658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105

658 Kenwick Circle · No Longer Available
Location

658 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

Beautiful 2/2 Condo *** Available 01/01/2020*** - This Beautiful Condo 2 Beds & 2 Baths Available 08/01/18
Located at 658 Kenwick Circle; Unit 105 Casselberry, FL 32707
Tile Floors in Common Areas and Carpet in Bedrooms
Located Near 436 & 17-92 Convenient for Shopping, Restaurants, Schools & More. Community with Great Amenities Including, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, and Community Pool.
Renters Insurance Required Upon Application Approval.
No Pets Accepted
A Must See!
Call Yulimar Machado (407)485-1239 with Outlet Realty to Schedule an Appointment
WON'T LAST

(RLNE5415289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 have any available units?
658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 have?
Some of 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105's amenities include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 pet-friendly?
No, 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 offer parking?
No, 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 does not offer parking.
Does 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 have a pool?
Yes, 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 has a pool.
Does 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
