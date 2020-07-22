658 Kenwick Cir. Unit 105

Amenities
Beautiful 2/2 Condo *** Available 01/01/2020*** - This Beautiful Condo 2 Beds & 2 Baths Available 08/01/18
Located at 658 Kenwick Circle; Unit 105 Casselberry, FL 32707
Tile Floors in Common Areas and Carpet in Bedrooms
Located Near 436 & 17-92 Convenient for Shopping, Restaurants, Schools & More. Community with Great Amenities Including, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, and Community Pool.
Renters Insurance Required Upon Application Approval.
No Pets Accepted
A Must See!
Call Yulimar Machado (407)485-1239 with Outlet Realty to Schedule an Appointment
WON'T LAST
(RLNE5415289)