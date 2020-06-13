624 Kenwick Cir Apt 203

Amenities

Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent

$975/month (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!)



Interior Amenities Include:

Refrigerator

Stove

Dishwasher

Washer and Dryer

*Vinyl Flooring

*Tile Flooring



Community Amenities Include:

Fitness Center

Pool

Tennis Court

Clubhouse

Permit Parking

Lots of parking and car wash area.

Walking distance to Seminole County Library. Close to golf course, shopping,and restaurants.



Approval Process:

Credit and Criminal Background Checks

Security Deposit = 1 months rent

1st month and last month rent due upon move-in



Dogs and cats up to 25 lbs are allowed.

$75 Application Fee.

$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee Accepts Section 8.



