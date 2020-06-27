612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Second floor, two bedrooms, two bath condo. Stackable Washer & Dryer in the home. Water is Included. All kitchen appliances, outside balcony, spacious family room & bedrooms, carpet and tile throughout. Community offers a pool & accessible boat ramp. Pets are not allowed per HOA. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.