Casselberry, FL
612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE

612 Georgetown Dr · No Longer Available
Location

612 Georgetown Dr, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Second floor, two bedrooms, two bath condo. Stackable Washer & Dryer in the home. Water is Included. All kitchen appliances, outside balcony, spacious family room & bedrooms, carpet and tile throughout. Community offers a pool & accessible boat ramp. Pets are not allowed per HOA. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE have any available units?
612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE have?
Some of 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 GEORGETOWN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
