All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204

606 Kenwick Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

606 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent
$975/month (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!)

Interior Amenities Include:
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer
*Vinyl Flooring
*Tile Flooring

Community Amenities Include:
Fitness Center
Pool
Tennis Court
Clubhouse
Permit Parking
Lots of parking and car wash area.
Walking distance to Seminole County Library. Close to golf course, shopping,and restaurants.

Approval Process:
Credit and Criminal Background Checks
Security Deposit = 1 months rent
1st month and last month rent due upon move-in

Dogs and cats up to 25 lbs are allowed.
$75 Application Fee.
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4811093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 have any available units?
606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 have?
Some of 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 is pet friendly.
Does 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 offer parking?
Yes, 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 offers parking.
Does 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 have a pool?
Yes, 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 has a pool.
Does 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Kenwick Cir Apt 204 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCasselberry 2 Bedroom Apartments
Casselberry Apartments with PoolsCasselberry Dog Friendly Apartments
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College