Last updated June 29 2020 at 5:42 PM

549 Queens Mirror Circle

549 Queens Mirror Circle · (321) 804-8114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

549 Queens Mirror Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in very desirable Casselberry. This home features a custom designer pool, open floor plan, formal living and dining rooms, walk in shower, large family room, tile and laminate flooring, plantation shutters, huge private back yard, and much more. Contact us today for a showing!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Queens Mirror Circle have any available units?
549 Queens Mirror Circle has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 549 Queens Mirror Circle currently offering any rent specials?
549 Queens Mirror Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Queens Mirror Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 Queens Mirror Circle is pet friendly.
Does 549 Queens Mirror Circle offer parking?
No, 549 Queens Mirror Circle does not offer parking.
Does 549 Queens Mirror Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 Queens Mirror Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Queens Mirror Circle have a pool?
Yes, 549 Queens Mirror Circle has a pool.
Does 549 Queens Mirror Circle have accessible units?
No, 549 Queens Mirror Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Queens Mirror Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 Queens Mirror Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 549 Queens Mirror Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 Queens Mirror Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
