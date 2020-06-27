Rent Calculator
All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
527 Brighton Way
527 Brighton Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
527 Brighton Way, Casselberry, FL 32707
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house will make the perfect home! Inside, you’ll find a charming, spacious floor plan with fresh paint, modern lighting, and an updated kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 527 Brighton Way have any available units?
527 Brighton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
Casselberry, FL
.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Casselberry Rent Report
.
What amenities does 527 Brighton Way have?
Some of 527 Brighton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 527 Brighton Way currently offering any rent specials?
527 Brighton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Brighton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 Brighton Way is pet friendly.
Does 527 Brighton Way offer parking?
Yes, 527 Brighton Way offers parking.
Does 527 Brighton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 Brighton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Brighton Way have a pool?
No, 527 Brighton Way does not have a pool.
Does 527 Brighton Way have accessible units?
No, 527 Brighton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Brighton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Brighton Way has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College