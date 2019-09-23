All apartments in Casselberry
491 JULIAN LANE
491 JULIAN LANE

491 Julian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

491 Julian Lane, Casselberry, FL 32751

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a beautiful shaded lawn, a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a patio area for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural and recessed lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, and clean, updated bathrooms, including a stunning master bath. Additionally, there’s lots of room for making long-lasting memories and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.
Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

