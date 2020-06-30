480 Banyon Tree Cir 202

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/1 condo in Maitland - Property Id: 191094



1/1 condo on second floor. No upstairs neighbors.

1 Pet allowed, $400 non-refundable deposit, 60 lb weight limit.

New wood/vinyl floors throughout. Excellent location. Walk to stores, pharmacies, banks, restaurants in the area. Short drive to Park ave, Farmer's Market, Full Sail, Rollins College. Contact agent, Didem Isik-Widener at 407-468-7672 Fannie Hillman and Associates.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191094

Property Id 191094



(RLNE5487087)