All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
480 Banyon Tree Cir 202
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

480 Banyon Tree Cir 202

480 Banyon Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

480 Banyon Tree Circle, Casselberry, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/1 condo in Maitland - Property Id: 191094

1/1 condo on second floor. No upstairs neighbors.
1 Pet allowed, $400 non-refundable deposit, 60 lb weight limit.
New wood/vinyl floors throughout. Excellent location. Walk to stores, pharmacies, banks, restaurants in the area. Short drive to Park ave, Farmer's Market, Full Sail, Rollins College. Contact agent, Didem Isik-Widener at 407-468-7672 Fannie Hillman and Associates.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191094
Property Id 191094

(RLNE5487087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 have any available units?
480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 have?
Some of 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 currently offering any rent specials?
480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 is pet friendly.
Does 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 offer parking?
No, 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 does not offer parking.
Does 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 have a pool?
No, 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 does not have a pool.
Does 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 have accessible units?
No, 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Banyon Tree Cir 202 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College