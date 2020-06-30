480 Banyon Tree Cir 202

Amenities
1/1 condo in Maitland - Property Id: 191094
1/1 condo on second floor. No upstairs neighbors.
1 Pet allowed, $400 non-refundable deposit, 60 lb weight limit.
New wood/vinyl floors throughout. Excellent location. Walk to stores, pharmacies, banks, restaurants in the area. Short drive to Park ave, Farmer's Market, Full Sail, Rollins College. Contact agent, Didem Isik-Widener at 407-468-7672 Fannie Hillman and Associates.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191094
