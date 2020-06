Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities pool

1/1 Beautiful - Spacious - Second Floor Unit in Carrington Park - 1/1 Upper Condo in the Carrington Park Condominium Community.



The Carrington Park Community is well kept and offers swimming pools that are close and easy to access!



The kitchen offers stainless appliances and also includes a large walk in pantry. To compliment the large bedroom this unit also offers a very spacious living area. Fully painted, carpets cleaned and ready for move in.



Requires:

$50.00 application fee per adult 18 and over

$50.00 HOA Application Fee per tenant.



Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218

Email: victor@rentprosper.com



To view other listings check us out at: www.rentprosper.com



(RLNE5678851)