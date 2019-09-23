Amenities

468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 Available 03/01/19 1/1 Beautiful - Spacious - Second Floor Unit in Carrington Park - Half Month Rent off for Approved Application!



1/1 Upper Condo in the Carrington Park Condominium Community.



The Carrington Park Community is well kept and offers swimming pools that are close and easy to access!



The kitchen offers stainless appliances and also includes a large walk in pantry.



To compliment the large bedroom this unit also offers a very spacious living area.



Requires $50.00 application fee and an additional $50.00 COA Application Fee per tenant.



Please contact Tom Minter at (407) 970 7038

Email: Tomrentshouses@gmail.com



To view other listings check us out at: www.aqre.com



