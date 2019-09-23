All apartments in Casselberry
468 Banyon Tree Cir · No Longer Available
Location

468 Banyon Tree Cir, Casselberry, FL 32751

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 Available 03/01/19 1/1 Beautiful - Spacious - Second Floor Unit in Carrington Park - Half Month Rent off for Approved Application!

1/1 Upper Condo in the Carrington Park Condominium Community.

The Carrington Park Community is well kept and offers swimming pools that are close and easy to access!

The kitchen offers stainless appliances and also includes a large walk in pantry.

To compliment the large bedroom this unit also offers a very spacious living area.

Requires $50.00 application fee and an additional $50.00 COA Application Fee per tenant.

Please contact Tom Minter at (407) 970 7038
Email: Tomrentshouses@gmail.com

To view other listings check us out at: www.aqre.com

(RLNE3633920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 have any available units?
468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 currently offering any rent specials?
468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 pet-friendly?
No, 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 offer parking?
No, 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 does not offer parking.
Does 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 have a pool?
Yes, 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 has a pool.
Does 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 have accessible units?
No, 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 468 Banyon Tree Circle #206 does not have units with air conditioning.
