Casselberry, FL
418 Forest Park Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

418 Forest Park Lane

418 Forest Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

418 Forest Park Lane, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
418 Forest Park Lane Available 02/01/19 **3/2 Duplex in Griffin Woods/ Casselberry** - 3/2 duplex with all tile flooring. 2 car garage attached. Close to local shopping. All major appliances. Fenced yard. Pets welcome. New Kitchen cabinets/granite countertops and stainless steel appliances!! RV under construction.

(RLNE4623287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Forest Park Lane have any available units?
418 Forest Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Forest Park Lane have?
Some of 418 Forest Park Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Forest Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
418 Forest Park Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Forest Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Forest Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 418 Forest Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 418 Forest Park Lane does offer parking.
Does 418 Forest Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Forest Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Forest Park Lane have a pool?
No, 418 Forest Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 418 Forest Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 418 Forest Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Forest Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Forest Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
