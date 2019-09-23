418 Forest Park Lane Available 02/01/19 **3/2 Duplex in Griffin Woods/ Casselberry** - 3/2 duplex with all tile flooring. 2 car garage attached. Close to local shopping. All major appliances. Fenced yard. Pets welcome. New Kitchen cabinets/granite countertops and stainless steel appliances!! RV under construction.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 418 Forest Park Lane have any available units?
418 Forest Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.