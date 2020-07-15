All apartments in Casselberry
Casselberry, FL
333 Misty Oaks Run
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

333 Misty Oaks Run

333 Misty Oaks Run · (407) 628-2500
Location

333 Misty Oaks Run, Casselberry, FL 32707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 333 Misty Oaks Run · Avail. Sep 18

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1730 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
333 Misty Oaks Run Available 09/18/20 PERFECT COMMUNITY AND PERFECT LOCATION IN LAKE GRIFFIN IN CASSELBERRY - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID SEPTEMBER.
DON'T MISS OUT! EVERYONE LOVES THIS NEIGHBORHOOD TUCKED AWAY OFF 17-92 CLOSE TO ALL! Homes go very fast in here!!

This beautiful home is in located in the quiet, Gated community of Lake Griffin Estates. This small, well-kept secluded subdivision is tucked away in Casselberry and close to all major roads. This entire interior of this home was painted in 2018 with a gorgeous designer neutral paint throughout and boasts high ceilings, which makes it open and bright. All living areas have gorgeous, easy to care for neutral wood-look tile that was installed in 2018. The Kitchen has all of the standard appliances (side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top range, built in microwave and dishwasher). The island overlooks the large Great room and screened porch. You will love this split bedroom plan, the Master Bedroom has a huge walk in closet, and the Master Bath has lovely natural light with garden tub, walk in shower and dual sinks. The other two nice-size Bedrooms and 2nd Bath are on the other side of the home. Sit out in the evenings and enjoy the screened lanai with brick pavers and ceiling fan. There is a 2 car garage with door opener/key pad. Right down the street is a city Playground, Basketball, Volleyball and dog park within walking distance!! This home also has a nice sized backyard with vinyl fence for complete privacy.

A bonus is that LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN RENT.

THREE VEHICLES MAX

HOA APPROVAL TAKES APPROX 2 WEEKS AND IS $50 PER ADULT. HOA ALLOWS NO MORE THAN TWO UNRELATED ADULTS TO LIVE IN THE HOME

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #46701

(RLNE4319442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Misty Oaks Run have any available units?
333 Misty Oaks Run has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Misty Oaks Run have?
Some of 333 Misty Oaks Run's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Misty Oaks Run currently offering any rent specials?
333 Misty Oaks Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Misty Oaks Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Misty Oaks Run is pet friendly.
Does 333 Misty Oaks Run offer parking?
Yes, 333 Misty Oaks Run offers parking.
Does 333 Misty Oaks Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Misty Oaks Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Misty Oaks Run have a pool?
No, 333 Misty Oaks Run does not have a pool.
Does 333 Misty Oaks Run have accessible units?
No, 333 Misty Oaks Run does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Misty Oaks Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Misty Oaks Run has units with dishwashers.
