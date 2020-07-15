Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court dog park parking playground garage volleyball court

333 Misty Oaks Run Available 09/18/20 PERFECT COMMUNITY AND PERFECT LOCATION IN LAKE GRIFFIN IN CASSELBERRY - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MID SEPTEMBER.

DON'T MISS OUT! EVERYONE LOVES THIS NEIGHBORHOOD TUCKED AWAY OFF 17-92 CLOSE TO ALL! Homes go very fast in here!!



This beautiful home is in located in the quiet, Gated community of Lake Griffin Estates. This small, well-kept secluded subdivision is tucked away in Casselberry and close to all major roads. This entire interior of this home was painted in 2018 with a gorgeous designer neutral paint throughout and boasts high ceilings, which makes it open and bright. All living areas have gorgeous, easy to care for neutral wood-look tile that was installed in 2018. The Kitchen has all of the standard appliances (side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top range, built in microwave and dishwasher). The island overlooks the large Great room and screened porch. You will love this split bedroom plan, the Master Bedroom has a huge walk in closet, and the Master Bath has lovely natural light with garden tub, walk in shower and dual sinks. The other two nice-size Bedrooms and 2nd Bath are on the other side of the home. Sit out in the evenings and enjoy the screened lanai with brick pavers and ceiling fan. There is a 2 car garage with door opener/key pad. Right down the street is a city Playground, Basketball, Volleyball and dog park within walking distance!! This home also has a nice sized backyard with vinyl fence for complete privacy.



A bonus is that LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN RENT.



THREE VEHICLES MAX



HOA APPROVAL TAKES APPROX 2 WEEKS AND IS $50 PER ADULT. HOA ALLOWS NO MORE THAN TWO UNRELATED ADULTS TO LIVE IN THE HOME



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #46701



