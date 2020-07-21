3208 Parkside Ct

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Amazing 2-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is in a quiet community. - Come see this amazing 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the quiet community of the Villas Casselberry. This home features a large living area on the first floor and all bedrooms on the second floor. Over sized master bedroom with double vanity bathroom, fresh paint and all appliances are many of this home's features. Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and major roadways. This home will not last long! Available now!



(RLNE5106114)