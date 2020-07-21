All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 3208 Parkside Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
3208 Parkside Ct
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

3208 Parkside Ct

3208 Parkside Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3208 Parkside Ct, Casselberry, FL 32792

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 2-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is in a quiet community. - Come see this amazing 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the quiet community of the Villas Casselberry. This home features a large living area on the first floor and all bedrooms on the second floor. Over sized master bedroom with double vanity bathroom, fresh paint and all appliances are many of this home's features. Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and major roadways. This home will not last long! Available now!

(RLNE5106114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Parkside Ct have any available units?
3208 Parkside Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 3208 Parkside Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Parkside Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Parkside Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 Parkside Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3208 Parkside Ct offer parking?
No, 3208 Parkside Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3208 Parkside Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Parkside Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Parkside Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3208 Parkside Ct has a pool.
Does 3208 Parkside Ct have accessible units?
No, 3208 Parkside Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Parkside Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Parkside Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Parkside Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 Parkside Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCasselberry 2 Bedroom Apartments
Casselberry Apartments with PoolsCasselberry Dog Friendly Apartments
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College