All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like
292 Drosdick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
292 Drosdick Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:42 AM

292 Drosdick Drive

292 Drosdick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

292 Drosdick Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 292 Drosdick Drive have any available units?
292 Drosdick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 292 Drosdick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
292 Drosdick Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Drosdick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 292 Drosdick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 292 Drosdick Drive offer parking?
No, 292 Drosdick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 292 Drosdick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 292 Drosdick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Drosdick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 292 Drosdick Drive has a pool.
Does 292 Drosdick Drive have accessible units?
No, 292 Drosdick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Drosdick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 292 Drosdick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 292 Drosdick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 292 Drosdick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 BedroomsCasselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly PlacesCasselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College