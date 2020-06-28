All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 259 Domus Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
259 Domus Ln
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

259 Domus Ln

259 Domus Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

259 Domus Lane, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is town house is available at Nov 1

(RLNE5004241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Domus Ln have any available units?
259 Domus Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 Domus Ln have?
Some of 259 Domus Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Domus Ln currently offering any rent specials?
259 Domus Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Domus Ln pet-friendly?
No, 259 Domus Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 259 Domus Ln offer parking?
Yes, 259 Domus Ln offers parking.
Does 259 Domus Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 259 Domus Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Domus Ln have a pool?
Yes, 259 Domus Ln has a pool.
Does 259 Domus Ln have accessible units?
No, 259 Domus Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Domus Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 Domus Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College