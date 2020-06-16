All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 2521 Caper Lane 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
2521 Caper Lane 203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2521 Caper Lane 203

2521 Caper Lane · (407) 917-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2521 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL 32751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2521 Caper Lane - 203 203 · Avail. Jul 6

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
2521 Caper Lane - 203 203 Available 07/06/20 1/1 Condominium in Carrington Park, Maitland Winter Park area - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium on the second floor with a balcony. Living room / dining area leads into the kitchen which features a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric oven range, plenty of cabinet and countertop space. This studio-style floor plan has double louvered doors separating the living area from the bedroom. The bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet, a full bathtub in the bathroom and a separate vanity in the hallway. Community laundry rooms are located on site.

WATER IS INCLUDED IN RENT!
Microwave, if supplied, is provided as-is.
HOA must approve all applicants @ $50 per adult that takes several days to process. Drop off HOA application at Carrington Park: 2320 Coawood Ct, Maitland, FL 32751. Parking permit issued by the HOA (Approx. $20).

The community of Carrington Park features three swimming pools, a fitness center and a playground. The neighborhood is within walking distance to Publix, banks and shopping, conveniently located near Full Sail, Rollins College, UCF, Florida Hospital, Baldwin Park, Maitland, Downtown Winter Park, I-4 and the 436. Nearby parks include Howell Branch Preserve, Lake Wilbar park and Sunset/Chestnut mini park.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE2226225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Caper Lane 203 have any available units?
2521 Caper Lane 203 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Caper Lane 203 have?
Some of 2521 Caper Lane 203's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Caper Lane 203 currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Caper Lane 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Caper Lane 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Caper Lane 203 is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Caper Lane 203 offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Caper Lane 203 does offer parking.
Does 2521 Caper Lane 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Caper Lane 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Caper Lane 203 have a pool?
Yes, 2521 Caper Lane 203 has a pool.
Does 2521 Caper Lane 203 have accessible units?
No, 2521 Caper Lane 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Caper Lane 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Caper Lane 203 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2521 Caper Lane 203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity