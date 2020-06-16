Amenities

2521 Caper Lane - 203 203 Available 07/06/20 1/1 Condominium in Carrington Park, Maitland Winter Park area - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium on the second floor with a balcony. Living room / dining area leads into the kitchen which features a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric oven range, plenty of cabinet and countertop space. This studio-style floor plan has double louvered doors separating the living area from the bedroom. The bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet, a full bathtub in the bathroom and a separate vanity in the hallway. Community laundry rooms are located on site.



WATER IS INCLUDED IN RENT!

Microwave, if supplied, is provided as-is.

HOA must approve all applicants @ $50 per adult that takes several days to process. Drop off HOA application at Carrington Park: 2320 Coawood Ct, Maitland, FL 32751. Parking permit issued by the HOA (Approx. $20).



The community of Carrington Park features three swimming pools, a fitness center and a playground. The neighborhood is within walking distance to Publix, banks and shopping, conveniently located near Full Sail, Rollins College, UCF, Florida Hospital, Baldwin Park, Maitland, Downtown Winter Park, I-4 and the 436. Nearby parks include Howell Branch Preserve, Lake Wilbar park and Sunset/Chestnut mini park.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



