Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 247 Oakwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
247 Oakwood Dr
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
247 Oakwood Dr
247 Oakwood Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
247 Oakwood Dr, Casselberry, FL 32707
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
247 Oakwood Dr Available 08/10/19 247 Oakwood Dr Casselberry FL 32707.. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SFH loacted in Oakwood Heights
Renters Insurance Required
(RLNE2046510)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 247 Oakwood Dr have any available units?
247 Oakwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Casselberry, FL
.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Casselberry Rent Report
.
Is 247 Oakwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
247 Oakwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Oakwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 247 Oakwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Casselberry
.
Does 247 Oakwood Dr offer parking?
No, 247 Oakwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 247 Oakwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Oakwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Oakwood Dr have a pool?
No, 247 Oakwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 247 Oakwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 247 Oakwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Oakwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 Oakwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Oakwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 Oakwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
Similar Pages
Casselberry 1 Bedrooms
Casselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with Parking
Casselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Apopka, FL
Four Corners, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
Rockledge, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FL
DeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
Celebration, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College