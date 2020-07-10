All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 2041 Manhattan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
2041 Manhattan Lane
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

2041 Manhattan Lane

2041 Manhattan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2041 Manhattan Lane, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b8e303053 ---- Gorgeous Corner Lot Pool Home in Legacy Park! Across the street from large Community Park, Pool, Playground. Easy living Maintenance included Lakefront home offers Screened Patio, CUSTOM POOL & SPA. Features include; POND, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, TWO YARDS, 42\" CHERRY CABINETS, UNDER CABINET LIGHTING, IN CEILING 7.1 SURROUND SPEAKERS, SECURITY SYSTEM, IN WALL PEST DEFENSE, QUARTZ COUNTERS, MARBLE BACKSPLASH, KITCHENAID STAINLESS APPLIANCES. Oversized Bedrooms, Huge Bonus Room, Walk-In Pantry, Master Suite with Master Bath TV! Energy/Money saving features include Radiant Barrier and Filled Concrete Block Walls. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer, Dryer, and Microwave. Owner(s) requesting a two year lease term (minimum). 2 Car Garage Bonus Room Community Pool Inside Utility Room Plantation Shutters Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 Manhattan Lane have any available units?
2041 Manhattan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 Manhattan Lane have?
Some of 2041 Manhattan Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 Manhattan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2041 Manhattan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 Manhattan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2041 Manhattan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 2041 Manhattan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2041 Manhattan Lane offers parking.
Does 2041 Manhattan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2041 Manhattan Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 Manhattan Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2041 Manhattan Lane has a pool.
Does 2041 Manhattan Lane have accessible units?
No, 2041 Manhattan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 Manhattan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 Manhattan Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with PoolCasselberry Dog Friendly Apartments
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College