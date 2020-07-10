2041 Manhattan Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b8e303053 ---- Gorgeous Corner Lot Pool Home in Legacy Park! Across the street from large Community Park, Pool, Playground. Easy living Maintenance included Lakefront home offers Screened Patio, CUSTOM POOL & SPA. Features include; POND, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, TWO YARDS, 42\" CHERRY CABINETS, UNDER CABINET LIGHTING, IN CEILING 7.1 SURROUND SPEAKERS, SECURITY SYSTEM, IN WALL PEST DEFENSE, QUARTZ COUNTERS, MARBLE BACKSPLASH, KITCHENAID STAINLESS APPLIANCES. Oversized Bedrooms, Huge Bonus Room, Walk-In Pantry, Master Suite with Master Bath TV! Energy/Money saving features include Radiant Barrier and Filled Concrete Block Walls. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer, Dryer, and Microwave. Owner(s) requesting a two year lease term (minimum). 2 Car Garage Bonus Room Community Pool Inside Utility Room Plantation Shutters Pool