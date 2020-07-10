2017 Manhattan Lane

Amenities

Spacious 2 Story Single Family Home located in the highly sought after Community of Legacy Park. This Water Front Property Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Upstairs Bonus Room, Inside Utility Room, 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fans, Plantation Shutters, and Private Pool with Screen Enclosure and Baby Gate. Eat-in Kitchen offers a Walk-in Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steal Appliances, 42\" Cabinets, and Granite Counter tops. Master Suite offers Walk-in Closet, Double Vanities, Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer, Dryer, and Microwave. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!!!



