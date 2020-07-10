All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 2017 Manhattan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
2017 Manhattan Lane
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

2017 Manhattan Lane

2017 Manhattan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2017 Manhattan Lane, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/426f56003c ----
Spacious 2 Story Single Family Home located in the highly sought after Community of Legacy Park. This Water Front Property Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Upstairs Bonus Room, Inside Utility Room, 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fans, Plantation Shutters, and Private Pool with Screen Enclosure and Baby Gate. Eat-in Kitchen offers a Walk-in Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steal Appliances, 42\" Cabinets, and Granite Counter tops. Master Suite offers Walk-in Closet, Double Vanities, Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer, Dryer, and Microwave. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!!!

Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Manhattan Lane have any available units?
2017 Manhattan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Manhattan Lane have?
Some of 2017 Manhattan Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Manhattan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Manhattan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Manhattan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Manhattan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 2017 Manhattan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Manhattan Lane offers parking.
Does 2017 Manhattan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 Manhattan Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Manhattan Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2017 Manhattan Lane has a pool.
Does 2017 Manhattan Lane have accessible units?
No, 2017 Manhattan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Manhattan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Manhattan Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with PoolCasselberry Dog Friendly Apartments
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College