19 Winding Ridge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19 Winding Ridge Road

19 Winding Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

19 Winding Ridge Road, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Casselberry Home with Large Open Spaces
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,279 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execu

(RLNE4568438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Winding Ridge Road have any available units?
19 Winding Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Winding Ridge Road have?
Some of 19 Winding Ridge Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Winding Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
19 Winding Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Winding Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Winding Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 19 Winding Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 19 Winding Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 19 Winding Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Winding Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Winding Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 19 Winding Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 19 Winding Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 19 Winding Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Winding Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Winding Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
