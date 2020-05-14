174 Hill St Unit 66

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FAST RESPONSE: TEXT US (407) 655-1607. NO PETS or SMOKERS. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity. 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with a one-car garage. Fully equipped renovated kitchen. Located in Casselberry near 17-92 and Seminola Blvd.