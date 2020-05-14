FAST RESPONSE: TEXT US (407) 655-1607. NO PETS or SMOKERS. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity. 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with a one-car garage. Fully equipped renovated kitchen. Located in Casselberry near 17-92 and Seminola Blvd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 174 Hill St Unit 66 have any available units?
174 Hill St Unit 66 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.