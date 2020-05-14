All apartments in Casselberry
174 Hill St Unit 66
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:35 AM

174 Hill St Unit 66

174 Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

174 Hill Street, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FAST RESPONSE: TEXT US (407) 655-1607. NO PETS or SMOKERS. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity. 2 bedroom/ 2 bath with a one-car garage. Fully equipped renovated kitchen. Located in Casselberry near 17-92 and Seminola Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Hill St Unit 66 have any available units?
174 Hill St Unit 66 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 Hill St Unit 66 have?
Some of 174 Hill St Unit 66's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Hill St Unit 66 currently offering any rent specials?
174 Hill St Unit 66 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Hill St Unit 66 pet-friendly?
No, 174 Hill St Unit 66 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 174 Hill St Unit 66 offer parking?
Yes, 174 Hill St Unit 66 offers parking.
Does 174 Hill St Unit 66 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Hill St Unit 66 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Hill St Unit 66 have a pool?
No, 174 Hill St Unit 66 does not have a pool.
Does 174 Hill St Unit 66 have accessible units?
No, 174 Hill St Unit 66 does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Hill St Unit 66 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Hill St Unit 66 has units with dishwashers.
