Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
150 Lady Susan Court
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:35 PM

150 Lady Susan Court

150 Lady Susan Court · No Longer Available
Location

150 Lady Susan Court, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1562759

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1442 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen, central air, ceiling fans. With access to a porch, fenced yard, and attached garage. Minutes away from US-17.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Lady Susan Court have any available units?
150 Lady Susan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Lady Susan Court have?
Some of 150 Lady Susan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Lady Susan Court currently offering any rent specials?
150 Lady Susan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Lady Susan Court pet-friendly?
No, 150 Lady Susan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 150 Lady Susan Court offer parking?
Yes, 150 Lady Susan Court offers parking.
Does 150 Lady Susan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Lady Susan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Lady Susan Court have a pool?
No, 150 Lady Susan Court does not have a pool.
Does 150 Lady Susan Court have accessible units?
No, 150 Lady Susan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Lady Susan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Lady Susan Court does not have units with dishwashers.

