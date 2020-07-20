All apartments in Casselberry
Location

136 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
You'll love this COUNTRY CHARM Home: 3 Bed/ 1.5 Bath located on the golf course in Casselberry. NEWLY painted Inside & Out. The huge front porch is welcoming to your guests. The new Front Double Paned windows bring light into the OPEN FLOORPLAN: Great Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & Family Room. The best part is the REMODELED Kitchen: White Shaker Cabinets, GRANITE counters, Stainless Steel Appliances and Cabinet Pantry space. All bedrooms are down the hall along with the shared bathroom. Enjoy a cool evening at the Large Screened enclosed patio overlooking the swaying oaks and the greens of the golf course. Storage and Laundry Room is located in the Breezeway just off the carport. Located walking distance to Lake Concord Park for Community Events every 2nd Friday. - Within minutes to great shopping, restaurants and easy access to 17-92 & 436- *no pets* Good News: Pest Control & Lawn Maintenance is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
