136 TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

You'll love this COUNTRY CHARM Home: 3 Bed/ 1.5 Bath located on the golf course in Casselberry. NEWLY painted Inside & Out. The huge front porch is welcoming to your guests. The new Front Double Paned windows bring light into the OPEN FLOORPLAN: Great Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & Family Room. The best part is the REMODELED Kitchen: White Shaker Cabinets, GRANITE counters, Stainless Steel Appliances and Cabinet Pantry space. All bedrooms are down the hall along with the shared bathroom. Enjoy a cool evening at the Large Screened enclosed patio overlooking the swaying oaks and the greens of the golf course. Storage and Laundry Room is located in the Breezeway just off the carport. Located walking distance to Lake Concord Park for Community Events every 2nd Friday. - Within minutes to great shopping, restaurants and easy access to 17-92 & 436- *no pets* Good News: Pest Control & Lawn Maintenance is included.