Home
Casselberry, FL
1290 Queen Elaine Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM
1290 Queen Elaine Drive
1290 Queen Elaine Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1290 Queen Elaine Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3/2 home with fireplace & 2 car garage. Lawn Service Included
3/2 home with fireplace & 2 car garage. Lawn Service Included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1290 Queen Elaine Drive have any available units?
1290 Queen Elaine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Casselberry, FL
.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Casselberry Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1290 Queen Elaine Drive have?
Some of 1290 Queen Elaine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1290 Queen Elaine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1290 Queen Elaine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 Queen Elaine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1290 Queen Elaine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Casselberry
.
Does 1290 Queen Elaine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1290 Queen Elaine Drive offers parking.
Does 1290 Queen Elaine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1290 Queen Elaine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 Queen Elaine Drive have a pool?
No, 1290 Queen Elaine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1290 Queen Elaine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1290 Queen Elaine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 Queen Elaine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1290 Queen Elaine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
