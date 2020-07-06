All apartments in Casselberry
1162 CARMEL CIRCLE

1162 Carmel Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1162 Carmel Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
elevator
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
Spacious 2nd floor unit w/public elevator. Ceramic tile, eat in kitchen, washer/dryer and screened lanai overlooking fitness trail and lake. Close to shopping at Walmart, 20 minutes to downtown and airport. GATED community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE have any available units?
1162 CARMEL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE have?
Some of 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1162 CARMEL CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

