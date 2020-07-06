Spacious 2nd floor unit w/public elevator. Ceramic tile, eat in kitchen, washer/dryer and screened lanai overlooking fitness trail and lake. Close to shopping at Walmart, 20 minutes to downtown and airport. GATED community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1162 CARMEL CIRCLE have any available units?
1162 CARMEL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.