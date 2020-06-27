5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302

Amenities

1bed/1bath located at The Pinnacle at Carrolwood - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 20th! This condo is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the 3rd floor with a balcony. The kitchen has all newer appliances, features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area for optimal entertaining.

Popular gated community offers a pool, clubhouse, playground and fitness center. Convenient to all major roads, dining, shopping and entertainment!



FEATURES:

3rd Floor Unit

All appliances

Breakfast Bar

Inside utility with washer/dryer

Living room/Dining room combo

Volume Ceilings with fans

Carpet/Vinyl Flooring

Balcony w/Water View

$950 a month includes water sewer and trash up to $40 a month; tenant to pay for any overages

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small (30lbs or under) Pets are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE3441091)