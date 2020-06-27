All apartments in Carrollwood
5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302
5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302

5616 Pinnacle Heights Cr 302 · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Pinnacle Heights Cr 302, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1bed/1bath located at The Pinnacle at Carrolwood - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 20th! This condo is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the 3rd floor with a balcony. The kitchen has all newer appliances, features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area for optimal entertaining.
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.
Popular gated community offers a pool, clubhouse, playground and fitness center. Convenient to all major roads, dining, shopping and entertainment!

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All appliances
Breakfast Bar
Inside utility with washer/dryer
Living room/Dining room combo
Volume Ceilings with fans
Carpet/Vinyl Flooring
Balcony w/Water View
$950 a month includes water sewer and trash up to $40 a month; tenant to pay for any overages
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small (30lbs or under) Pets are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3441091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 have any available units?
5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 have?
Some of 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 is pet friendly.
Does 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 offer parking?
No, 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 does not offer parking.
Does 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 have a pool?
Yes, 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 has a pool.
Does 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 have accessible units?
Yes, 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 has accessible units.
Does 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5616 Pinnacle Heights Cir #302 does not have units with air conditioning.
