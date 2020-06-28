5614 Pinnacle Heights Cir #206

Amenities

The Pinnacle in Carrollwood 3/bed 2/bath 2nd Fl Condo $1325mo - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 15th! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo balcony. Kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. Open floor plan, split bedrooms makes this a great home. All kitchen appliances, EXCEPT microwave, inside utility with washer and dryer, ceiling fans and more! New, beautiful laminate flooring in the living areas.

This popular community offers a pool, clubhouse with fitness center, car wash area, indoor sports court and is gated. Conveniently located to major roads, shopping and entertainment. 2 year lease is an option.

Rent Includes Water/Sewer/Trash. Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy. *HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Call Today for an appointment to see this condo!



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Kitchen Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility w/Washer & Dryer

Walk-in Closet

Ceiling Fans

Carpet, Tile and Laminate Flooring

Balcony w/Storage Closet

Water/Sewer/Trash Included (Up to $40/mo, overages billed back to tenant)

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.



SCHOOLS:

Essrig Elemenatry

Hill Middle

Gaither High



*HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE2349573)