All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307

5604 Pinnacle Heights Circle · (813) 908-8555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5604 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
TOP FLOOR with beautiful waterview! This lovely 1 bedroom condo features a spacious open floor plan with large living room, separate dining area, breakfast bar, roomy master bedroom with walk-in closet and garden tub-shower in bathroom. (This unit will have NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT with lovely soft-gray paint!) This gated community features a clubhouse, resort style pool, business center, car care area and onsite laundry facilities. AMAZING LOCATION perfectly nestled in the heart of Carrollwood! Close to shopping, restaurants, businesses and medical offices, malls and just 10 min to the Tampa airport with easy access to the Veterans Expressway off Gunn Highway. Just minutes to Citrus Park Mall and top-rated schools. Water and sewer included in the rent! Comes with washer/dryer hooks-ups. Don't miss this wonderful find - Call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 have any available units?
5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 has a unit available for $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 have?
Some of 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 pet-friendly?
No, 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 offer parking?
No, 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 does not offer parking.
Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 have a pool?
Yes, 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 has a pool.
Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 have accessible units?
No, 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity