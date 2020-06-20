5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307

Amenities

TOP FLOOR with beautiful waterview! This lovely 1 bedroom condo features a spacious open floor plan with large living room, separate dining area, breakfast bar, roomy master bedroom with walk-in closet and garden tub-shower in bathroom. (This unit will have NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT with lovely soft-gray paint!) This gated community features a clubhouse, resort style pool, business center, car care area and onsite laundry facilities. AMAZING LOCATION perfectly nestled in the heart of Carrollwood! Close to shopping, restaurants, businesses and medical offices, malls and just 10 min to the Tampa airport with easy access to the Veterans Expressway off Gunn Highway. Just minutes to Citrus Park Mall and top-rated schools. Water and sewer included in the rent! Comes with washer/dryer hooks-ups. Don't miss this wonderful find - Call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!