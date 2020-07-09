All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:14 AM

5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100

5020 West Linebaugh Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5020 West Linebaugh Avenue, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely recently updated 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath home with 1 car garage. There is another full bathroom with shower in the garage along with washer and dryer. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are both approximately 11x10 with new vinyl plank flooring. The home has been recently renovated inside and out and looks great! The covered front porch is welcoming as you enter the home. Inside, the home has been recently painted a light grey color throughout adding a nice cool and modern feel complimenting the white tile flooring in the main areas which include the living room, dining, kitchen and Florida room. The Florida room leads to the fenced in yard. The home is just minutes from US hwy 19, Tarpon Springs, and beautiful beaches. Call today for your showing.
First, last and security deposit required. Lawn maintenance is included. Washer and Dryer in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 have any available units?
5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 have?
Some of 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 currently offering any rent specials?
5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 pet-friendly?
No, 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 offer parking?
Yes, 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 offers parking.
Does 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 have a pool?
No, 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 does not have a pool.
Does 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 have accessible units?
No, 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Carrollwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa