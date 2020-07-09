5020 W Linebaugh Ave. ste.100

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely recently updated 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath home with 1 car garage. There is another full bathroom with shower in the garage along with washer and dryer. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are both approximately 11x10 with new vinyl plank flooring. The home has been recently renovated inside and out and looks great! The covered front porch is welcoming as you enter the home. Inside, the home has been recently painted a light grey color throughout adding a nice cool and modern feel complimenting the white tile flooring in the main areas which include the living room, dining, kitchen and Florida room. The Florida room leads to the fenced in yard. The home is just minutes from US hwy 19, Tarpon Springs, and beautiful beaches. Call today for your showing.

First, last and security deposit required. Lawn maintenance is included. Washer and Dryer in the garage.